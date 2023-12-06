National Council of Provinces passes controversial NHI Bill

Eight of the provinces supported the bill but the Western Cape roundly rejected it.

CAPE TOWN - The controversial National Health Insurance Bill that aims to provide universal healthcare to all South Africans has been passed in the National Council of Provinces.

No amendments were made by the house to the bill that was passed by the National Assembly in June.

During the final debate, the Democratic Alliance, Economic Freedom Fighters, Inkatha Freedom Party and the Freedom Front Plus all rejected the bill - saying it was an unworkable model, and there was simply no money to implement it.

But health minister Joe Phaahla said now is the time to pull together to provide better health services for all.

"Others believe that we must wait until economic growth, but it's at a time when things are difficult that we must pull together and make sure we can share the resources which are available."

He said the COVID-19 pandemic showed what the country’s health sector is truly capable of.

"When Covid came, those who are naysayers didn't believe that we can roll out vaccination. We started a system under very high pressure. We developed the system, acquired the vaccine and we insisted that it must be a public good that the vaccines should not be based on who has the money."