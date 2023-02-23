National Assembly passes the Electoral Amendment Bill for second time

The National Assembly has passed the Electoral Amendment Bill that paves the way for independent candidates to stand in national and provincial elections.

CAPE TOWN - The Electoral Amendment Bill which will allow independent candidates to stand in the 2024 provincial and national elections has been passed by the National Assembly for the second time.

The house was asked to reconsider the bill on Thursday after the National Council of Provinces made amendments following its adoption by the house last October.

Parliament has been skirting close to a second Constitutional Court deadline to pass the bill before the end of February, after seeking another extension.

The court originally ordered the law be changed in June 2020 and gave Parliament two years to do so.

A key amendment to the electoral law is the number of supporter signatures an independent candidate will require before being able to run for a legislature seat.

An independent panel will also now be established to consider broader electoral reform after the 2024 elections.

But several opposition parties said the amendments make a mockery of the bill’s intentions and will disadvantage instead of support independent candidates to participate in national elections.

"Basically in each province where an independent stands, and doesn’t get a seat, these wasted votes go into a trough. Because overall proportionality has now been removed, the ANC scoops out the majority of votes in that trough through a recalculation system. In this ingenious system the ANC get the wasted votes of persons who didn’t vote for them," said the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Adrian Roos.

The DA, Inkatha Freedom Party, Freedom Front Plus and the African Christian Democratic Party took exception to the bill while the African National Congress the Economic Freedom Fighters, GOOD Party and Al-Jamah all supported the bill with 218 votes to 81.