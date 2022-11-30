Parliament passes bill against foreign terrorists, money laundering

The bill is also a key component for the country to avoid being greylisted and will address the funding of terrorist activities.

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly has passed the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Bill to address foreign terrorists and combat money laundering.

The National Assembly debated the bill on Tuesday before passing it.

The bill was introduced to Parliament in July 2022.

Parliament's police committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Petterson said the bill will also go a long way in preventing the country from being greylisted due to poor controls to prevent corruption and the financing of terrorism.

"Under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Bill, there are two core areas which we are considering and covering which is absolutely required for our country to avoid greylisting."

But not all parties were in support of the bill warning against abuse of the new legislation.

The African Christian Democratic Party's Member of Parliament Wayne Thring said: "Internal emails within the department of health described groups opposed to government’s proposed health regulations as instigating terrorism and sabotage. This is a clear indication of how this bill could potentially be used to criminalise normal citizens."

The National Assembly passed the Bill which will be sent to the National Council of Provinces for concurrence.