Nasi Spani: Desperate job seekers say they just want a monthly income

On Friday, the Gauteng government released at least 8,000 job opportunities to recruit unemployed people at various government departments as part of its Nasi Spani programme.

JOHANNESBURG - Some job seekers in Gauteng that showed interest in the provincial government's Nasi Spani programme said that they were willing to accept any job as long as it paid.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said that the campaign aimed to address the high unemployment rate.

In the midst of the high youth unemployment rate in the province, young people in Gauteng who were queueing for the province's campaign said that all they needed was a monthly income.

“The youth don’t have jobs, so at least Gauteng is trying to assist us.”

One job seeker, who matriculated in 2016, said she was hopeful that the provincial government would recruit her.

“We came here to apply for jobs today. All I need is to be hired, as I have been jobless ever since I finished school.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) claimed that Lesufi was using government campaigns to promote the African National Congress (ANC).