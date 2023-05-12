'Narrative that the NPA is failing is a dangerous and a flawed one' - Batohi

National director of public prosecutions, Shamila Batohi, said that the NPA was making significant progress despite a couple of setbacks, like the failed Gupta extradition and the Nulane fraud and money laundering case.

CAPE TOWN - National director of public prosecutions, Shamila Batohi, said the narrative that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was failing was a “dangerous and flawed one”.

Batohi and the NPA briefed Parliament’s justice committee on its annual performance plan and budget.

Batohi admitted that the Gupta extradition and the Nulane trial were setbacks, but claiming that the NPA was failing was not entirely correct.

She said that it would be unfortunate to judge the NPA on two cases alone.

"But the narrative that the NPA is failing is a dangerous and a flawed one, as these achievements that I have outlined demonstrate. We are making significant progress and you know it’s in a very difficult and sometimes toxic environment."

On the Nulane trial, where several Gupta associates face fraud and money laundering charges related to state capture, Batohi said that the NPA would be appealing the recent ruling.