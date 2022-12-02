N3's northbound lanes in FS closed after collision between two trucks

JOHANNESBURG - The N3 North has been closed off to traffic between Frankford and Reitz in the Free State after two trucks collided and caught fire.

The N3 toll route's operations manager, Thaina Dhoogra, says all northbound lanes heading towards Gauteng are closed.

Dhoorga said that the recovery of both vehicles was under way.

"The entire northbound carriageway is currently closed, and traffic is being accommodated by 'contraflow' using the southbound carriageway," Dhoorga said.

She said that due to the crash which took place on the N3 northbound on Thursday, only one lane was open to motorists, which may cause more delay.

"In addition, road users are reminded that as a result of yesterday's serious truck crash and vehicle fire incident only one northbound lane remains open to traffic in the vicinity of the Heidelberg traffic control centre."