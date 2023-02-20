‘My heart is shattered’: Nadia Nakai pays emotional tribute to AKA

This is the first time that Nakai has posted on social media since her rapper boyfriend's murder.

Cape Town – Rapper Nadia Nakai posted an emotional tribute in honour of her late boyfriend Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA.

Sunday was the first time that Nakai had spoken out on social media since her tragic loss.

ALSO READ Watch AKA and Nadia Nakai's love story

"My heart is shattered, this is not what our future was meant to look like. I can’t believe I said my final goodbye to you yesterday," she said in the post.

Nakai said AKA prayed for, protected and inspired her.

"I find it hard to breathe, let alone find the words to explain how much I love you. I’m really going to miss all the special moments we’ve had. This really hurts!"

The 32-year-old said that she was struggling to come to terms with what had happened.

"There is no pain bigger than the pain of losing you. I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with you. I realise you’re the one who spent the rest of your life with me."

[WATCH] The family of award-winning artist Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes has left the rapper's home for his private funeral ceremony. Newzroom Afrika's @LindA_MniSii captured the moment as the family departed. #Newzroom405 #RIPAKA pic.twitter.com/cgoN0MdS7F ' Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) February 18, 2023

AKA, along with his friend and former manager, Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, were shot and killed by unknown gunmen on 10 February as they were leaving Wish restaurant along Durban’s famous Florida Road.

The pair were buried in separate private funerals over the weekend.