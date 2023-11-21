Murder-accused Xolani Khumalo to hear if case will be transferred to high court

The former 'Sizok'thola' host, who stands accused of murdering Robert Varrie with his crew during an unaired episode of the show has maintained his innocence.

JOHANNESBURG - Xolani Khumalo, the former presenter of a popular drug-busting reality television show, Sizok'thola, will hear on Tuesday whether his case is going to be transferred to a high court for trial.

Khumalo is expected to appear at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court where he stands accused of murdering Robert Varrie.

It is alleged that on 19 July, Khumalo and his TV crew beat Varrie to death at his Katlehong home during the taping of an unaired episode of the show.

As with Khumalo’s previous appearances, hundreds of people gathered outside the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court to support him.

Since his last appearance, DStv channel Moja Love confirmed that Khumalo would not be returning to Sizok'thola.

However, Khumalo’s popularity grew since then, with even the City of Johannesburg inviting him to speak during its launch of the Metro Police Tactical Unit.

On Tuesday, the court will hear a decision from the National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi on whether the case will be transferred to another court.

Khumalo has maintained his innocence.