Mufamadi says he didn't inform Ramaphosa about private Eskom intelligence report

National security advisor Sydney Mufamadi told Parliament that while he received a briefing from former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter about its contents, he was not asked to share the details with the president.

This includes De Ruyter’s claims that high-ranking politicians are allegedly also involved in corruption at the power utility.

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) is currently testing De Ruyter’s corruption claims during his three-year tenure.

Sydney Mufamadi said that his advice following De Ruyter’s intelligence briefing was for the information to be shared with law enforcement agencies.

He spoke to national police commissioner, Fannie Masemola, about what was revealed to him.

"And I found that the police were ahead of the curve, because the matters being raised were already in hand, being investigated."

Mufamadi said that his job was to provide the president with strategic advice and not to act as an investigator.

"If there was a hope that I would take the report to the president, such a hope was not expressed to me. So, there was no report given to me that I would then carry and hand over to the president."

Mufamadi added that he only offered to assist in acquiring the Presidency’s help, if this was required.