Go

Msaki shares final gig guide for the year

The award-winning musician recently announced that she would be taking a break from music and social media due to society's normalisation of bullying.

Musician Msaki. Picture: Instagram
Musician Msaki. Picture: Instagram
01 February 2023 16:48

CAPE TOWN – Asanda Mvana, popularly known as Msaki, has released her final gig guide for the year as she steps out of the limelight, at least for a while.

A few weeks ago, the multi-award-winning musician announced that she would be taking a break from the music industry, and from social media.

The 34-year-old said the social media break was based on society’s normalisation of bullying.

ALSO READ: 'We are just people': Black coffee to Msaki as she leaves social media

“The same sensitivity where the songs come from is the same sensitivity that can't handle this callus badgering and normalisation of bullying. Allow me to take my leave for my wholeness," the Iimfama Ziyabona singer said in her farewell post.

Her followers have flooded social media with messages of love and support, and are already booking tickets for what they hope will not be the last they see of the singer-songwriter.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA