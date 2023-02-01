Msaki shares final gig guide for the year

The award-winning musician recently announced that she would be taking a break from music and social media due to society's normalisation of bullying.

CAPE TOWN – Asanda Mvana, popularly known as Msaki, has released her final gig guide for the year as she steps out of the limelight, at least for a while.

You asked for it 💥Msaki’s Final gig guide 📝 More details loading about individual events next week.

2 more dates TBC.



Love Team #Msaki 🙏🏾❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/DlQfz7FyiP ' #Platinumbheart🖤 (@Msaki_ZA) January 28, 2023

A few weeks ago, the multi-award-winning musician announced that she would be taking a break from the music industry, and from social media.

The 34-year-old said the social media break was based on society’s normalisation of bullying.

“The same sensitivity where the songs come from is the same sensitivity that can't handle this callus badgering and normalisation of bullying. Allow me to take my leave for my wholeness," the Iimfama Ziyabona singer said in her farewell post.

Thank you . 🙏🏾 Thank you for everything. It’s all been a lesson. A painful one , but a lesson. Nothing is really bad. It’s just painful but I’m learning to breathe through pain in real time. So thank you. That’s all. Thank your for being part of the lesson. ✨💫 ' #Platinumbheart🖤 (@Msaki_ZA) January 17, 2023

Her followers have flooded social media with messages of love and support, and are already booking tickets for what they hope will not be the last they see of the singer-songwriter.