Mpumalanga SAPS search for culprits behind kidnapping of municipal manager

Nkangala district municipal manager Maggie Skosana and her driver Gugu Mtsweni were allegedly kidnapped by men wearing police uniforms on Thursday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for suspects after a municipal manager and her driver were allegedly kidnapped in Mpumalanga.

Police have not confirmed the motive behind the abduction.

It is alleged that Skosana and Mtsweni were approached by occupants in a white sedan just outside the gates of the Nkangala District Municipality in Middleburg - while on their way to work.

Provincial police spokesperson brigadier Selvy Mohlala said that was the last time they were seen.

Mohlala said their car was later found abandoned in one of the surrounding mines with a wheelchair and other personal items belonging to the pair recovered by police.

“We suspect nothing was taken out of that. So for now we are still investigating and as soon as we get information we will share that.”

Police have requested anyone with information to come forward.