Mpumalanga education dept probes matric exams cheating allegations

It was alleged that some pupils in the province paid teachers up to R1,500 to give them answers to tests over WhatsApp groups.

CAPE TOWN - The Mpumalanga Department of Basic Education (DBE) said it had measures in place to identify the perpetrators involved in allegations of cheating during matric examinations.

It's believed this happened at school examination centres within the Manyeleti Circuit of Mpumalanga's Bohlabela District.

“The department is disturbed that there are people and forces who are hellbent to do anything and everything to bypass systems put in place to uphold the credibility and integrity of the public examinations,” said the provincial education department’s Gerald Sambo.

Sambo welcomed DBE's investigation into the apparent cheating scandal.

“To this end, the department welcomes the probe that will be undertaken in collaboration with the Department of Basic Education. The department requests that time be given for the investigation to take place and requests that all those who have information about this cheating and misconduct to cooperate accordingly. The department will henceforth await the outcome of this investigation before determining the course of action going forward.”