MPs question Santaco's exclusion from committee meeting on CT taxi strike

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament have questioned the exclusion of the taxi industry at a transport committee meeting on the recent Cape Town taxi strike.

The transport portfolio committee met on Thursday night to receive a briefing from the City of Cape Town and the national and provincial transport departments.

They briefed MPs on the conditions for the suspension of the strike and a way forward.

Members of the transport committee have now suggested a follow-up meeting which should include all parties involved in the strike.

The transport committee met to get presentations from the different spheres of government involved in the recent Cape Town taxi strike, which caused a R5 billion loss to the local economy.

But committee member, Thamsanqa Mabhena, questioned the absence of the taxi industry body Santaco, which was central in the strike.

"I think we are missing key and critical stakeholders in terms of the South African National Taxi Council and also National Taxi Alliance."

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Chris Hunsinger said the committee should look at taxis nationally and not just focus on the DA-run Western Cape.

"I suggest we extend this appetite to a broader spectrum of taxi violence."

While the City of Cape Town did not attend the meeting, Western Cape MEC for mobility, Ricardo Mackenzie, briefed members on the causes and the impact of the strike which saw at least one person killed.