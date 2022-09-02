MPs propose mega refineries, RAF levy removal in debate on fuel price hikes

Mineral Resources and Energy committee chairperson, Sahlulele Luzipo, told the National Assembly that fuel increases were a matter of national interest 'if not already a global crisis'.

CAPE TOWN - Members of the National Assembly have once again debated the fuel price increases, with the African National Congress (ANC) calling for the building of “mega refineries”.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that its suggestions could see the fuel dropping by R9 a litre.

MPs were considering a report from the committee of Mineral Resources and Energy in the National Assembly on Thursday.

He said that during discussions, several proposals were put forward to address rising prices.

"Lastly, that a business case be explored of various options, including upgrading existing refineries and building mega refineries," Luzipho said.

The DA’s Kevin Mileham said that they had put a number of proposals on the table to reduce the levy.

"Introduce a tax holiday or an exemption and an exemption would be a far better option on all petroleum products. Remove the Road Accident Fund levy from the fuel price and fund it from elsewhere," Mileham said.

But Good party MP Brett Herron said that he did not support the proposal of the Road Accident Fund being funded elsewhere, saying it was third-party insurance which should be linked to the use of fuel and roads.