MPs accuse G4S of 'delay tactics' by not providing info on Thabo Bester escape

G4S has been before the Justice and Correctional Services committee, which wants answers after Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament have continued their hearings into convicted murderer Thabo Bester’s escape, accusing prisons contractor G4S of playing “delay tactics” by not providing information.

But things didn’t get off to a good start, with the company facing another scathing attack from members.

G4S executives spent most of Wednesday on the back foot as MPs poked holes in their evidence.

MPs also pointed out contradictions in G4S’s explanations on when Bester escaped and who should be responsible.

The committee has also requested information on who entered the prison on the day, which was not provided.

Committee member, Xola Nqola: "Here it’s written chair, name of an inmate moved from cell 35. Requested information being prepared. You are preparing a name? No, we can’t operate like that. This is a delay tactic that must not be allowed by the committee."

G4S said that it couldn’t get the information in time because of the lengthy proceedings.

The committee received a further briefing from the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services, which has accused G4S of turning a blind eye to evidence.

