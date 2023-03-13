Mpofu: Absurd to suggest PP must wait for inquiry's end to complain of bias

Busisiwe Mkhwebane was back in the Western Cape High Court on Monday, asking it to declare a decision by the chairperson of the inquiry, Richard Dyantyi, not to recuse himself, as unlawful conduct.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that it was absurd of her opponents to suggest that she should wait for the outcome of her impeachment inquiry before alleging claims of bias against her.

Mkhwebane was back in the Western Cape High Court on Monday, asking it to declare a decision by the chairperson of the inquiry, Richard Dyantyi, not to recuse himself, as unlawful conduct.

Mkhwebane said that her rights have been violated by the committee on several occasions.

She’s also challenging Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Kevin Mileham’s refusal to recuse himself.

Advocate Dali Mpofu said that allowing Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry to continue in her absence when she had been booked off sick, makes this a slam-dunk case of unfairness.

He told the court that the chairperson of her impeachment inquiry, Dyantyi, allowed proceedings to continue in the absence of her attorneys on at least three occasions.

Mpofu and the rest of Mkhwebane’s legal team walked out of the inquiry in late October, saying that he couldn’t participate in an unfair process.

The inquiry had been asked to adjourn proceedings pending an outcome from the court on the recusal applications.

On Monday, Mpofu told a full bench of the court that Mkhwebane was facing the gravest of consequences.

He said that it was absurd to suggest that she should brave it out to the end, before complaining of bias when it was already apparent that there had been an egregious violation of her rights.