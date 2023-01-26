Mpho Phalatse ousted as Joburg mayor again

Mpho Phalatse has faced several motions of no confidence against her since 2022.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance's Mpho Phalatse has been ousted as Johannesburg mayor. One-hundred-and-forty councillors voted in support of her removal, while 129 others voted to keep her as executive mayor.

Phalatse said earlier on Thursday that the attempts to remove her from office, yet again, were plots to bring about instability in the metro.

Three minority parties, the African Transformation Movement (ATM), African Independent Congress (AIC) and Al Jama-ah each tabled no-confidence motions against the mayor.

Phalatse has faced several motions over the last four months that were supported by different parties in the council.

She said that she was certain that she would survive.

In 2022, the AIC and the ATM withdrew their motions of no confidence in Phalatse, stating that they wanted to give her another chance at leading the most powerful metro in the country.