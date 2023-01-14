MP police probe murder of ANC councillor and two others

Police said Sbonelo Mthembu and a friend were being dropped off at his home, when three gunmen opened fire on Friday night.

JOHANNESBURG: Mpumalanga provincial police commissioner Semakaleng Manamela on Saturday condemned the killing of an African National Congress (ANC) councillor and 2 other men in Mkhondo.

Manamela said a team had been put together to investigate the murder of S'bonelo Mthembu and two unnamed men who were shot and killed in Piet Retief, on Friday night.

Police said Mthembu and a friend were being dropped off at his home, when three gunmen opened fire.

The attackers fled immediately after the attack.

Mthembu and his friend died on the scene, while the driver of the vehicle they were travelling in died in hospital.

Police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli said a team of experts was investigating the case.

“The dedicated team of experts in the field of investigation was immediately assembled under the leadership of the Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant Semakaleng Manamela to probe this disheartening incident," he said.

