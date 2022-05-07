Move to hydrogen technology doesn't mean job cuts - Anglo American
The mining giant successfully launched the 210-ton truck on Friday. It's the biggest of its kind worldwide.
MOGALAKWENA - Anglo American said that residents of Mogalakwena will benefit directly from the creation of a green hydrogren truck which will be used at its Limpopo operation.
The launch is a major step towards the company reaching its 2040 net carbon targets.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, minister Mantashe and Premier Mathabatha being briefed on the truck that weighs 210 tons.
Currently, the company uses a million litres of diesel annually to run its trucks.
Anglo American’s entire conversion system, where water is split into oxygen and the hydrogen used by trucks, is fully automated.
But Anglo Platinum CEO Natascha Viljoen said that this did not mean that there would be job cuts as a result of this technology, explaining that the move would open up more employment opportunities.
The mining group is hoping to be a trendsetter in the hydrogen space as it hopes to monetise its most recent creation.