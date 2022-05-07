Move to hydrogen technology doesn't mean job cuts - Anglo American

The mining giant successfully launched the 210-ton truck on Friday. It's the biggest of its kind worldwide.

MOGALAKWENA - Anglo American said that residents of Mogalakwena will benefit directly from the creation of a green hydrogren truck which will be used at its Limpopo operation.

The mining giant successfully launched the 210-ton truck on Friday. It's the biggest of its kind worldwide.

The launch is a major step towards the company reaching its 2040 net carbon targets.