Mourners gather to bid final farewell to Zoleka Mandela

A private funeral was held on Friday for the late author and activist Zoleka Mandela, who died earlier this week after a lengthy battle with cancer.

JOHANNESBURG - Mourners gathered at the Bryanston Methodist Church on Friday, to bid their final farewell to renowned author and activist Zoleka Mandela.

Family, friends, and politicians were among those who came to pay their last respects at the private funeral service.

Mandela, the granddaughter of anti-apartheid heroes Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela passed away at the age of 43 earlier this week.

She had a prolonged battle with cancer, often taking her social media followers along her emotional journey.

Mandela's struggles were documented in her autobiography 'When Hope Whispers'.

READ: Zoleka Mandela lauded for carving out her own legacy

While the church doors were closed to the public and the media, the hymns from the choir inside could be heard echoing.

The Madikizela-Mandela family and those close to Mandela paid tribute to the outspoken writer and activist.

Among the mourners in attendance were Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, Advocate Dali Mpofu, and African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane.

Mandela’s four children as well as her nephews and nieces were expected to deliver tributes.