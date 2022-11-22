Motsoaledi denies govt reluctance to deal with electoral reform

Motsoaledi on Monday proposed setting up an expert panel to research and advise government on electoral reform options early in the new year - but its work will not have concluded before the next elections.

CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says it’s untrue that government is reluctant to put in place electoral reforms.

But he’s again told Parliament there simply isn’t enough time to effect changes before the 2024 elections.

Motsoaledi on Monday proposed setting up an expert panel to research and advise government on electoral reform options early in the new year - but its work will not have concluded before the next elections.

Parliament is currently looking to meet a Constitutional Court deadline of 10 December, to make provision for the participation of independent candidates in the next national and provincial elections.

The National Council of Provinces select committee on security and justice is considering four changes to the electoral amendment bill, which was passed by the National Assembly last month.

This includes a formal commitment for an electoral reform consultation panel to report back to the home affairs minister within 12 months of the next elections.

Motsoaledi has responded to criticism that government has ignored previous reports on electoral reform.

"Even if the van Zyl Slabbert report or the Kgalema Motlanthe report were implemented, this case by the new nation movement would still have happened in court because we would still be having a Parliament where people are coming through constituencies but it’s political parties who are slugging it out," said Motsoaledi.

Nine people with electoral and constitutional law expertise will be selected to serve on the electoral reform consultation panel, which will canvas public opinion before making recommendations to Parliament.