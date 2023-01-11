Motshekga plans to resolve Gauteng schools placement backlog in 10 days

Provincial authorities said that more than 1,300 primary and high school pupils were still awaiting admission to schools.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that they planned to resolve the backlog in the placement of Gauteng learners in schools within 10 days.

Motshekga said that while this was not ideal, she was happy that at least 99.5% of learners have secured placement.

Minister Motshekga appealed for patience among anxious parents and learners who had not yet been admitted to any of Gauteng’s public schools.

"We are asking parents to give us 10 days to find spots for their children," the minister said.

She said that the province’s education MEC, Matome Chiloane, had given her the assurance that the backlog was being addressed.

"He’s finding spaces in churches. He’s even planning to reopen a closed college. We are doing everything in our power to assist parents."

At the same time, the Gauteng Education Department said that it had opened over 2,000 teaching posts to deal with the increased number of learners at the province’s schools.