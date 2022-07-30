Motlanthe: ANC fractures are partly why we can't implement policy commitments

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe spoke to media on the side lines of the ANC’s policy conference at Nasrec on Saturday.

SOWETO - Former African National Congress (ANC) deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe said disunity in the party was partly to blame for its failures to implement policy commitments.

Motlanthe spoke to media on the side lines of the ANC’s policy conference at Nasrec on Saturday, the second day of its official programme. Party delegates will spend the day in making inputs on policies in various commissions.

Motlanthe said he was not under any illusions about the state of affairs in the governing party.

He once again told members of the media that the party is at its weakest, as it continued to grapple with a heated leadership contest, corruption and a loss of integrity.

He believes the party’s constitution remains effective to deal with organising issues but warned that the inconsistent application of party rules remains a major hurdle.



He also called on party members and leaders to abandon factional battles, warning that these could further derail the ANC’s bid to renew itself.

While he painted a dire picture, Motlanthe added the ANC still stood a fighting chance if it returned to the basics.

