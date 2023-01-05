Mother who lost 4 children in Boksburg blast privately lays them to rest

The Briets family lost their children when a gas tanker exploded near the Tambo Memorial Hospital, leaving scores of people with critical injuries.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the families affected by the devastating Boksburg explosion on Thursday held a private funeral service for four of their children who were killed in the Christmas Eve blast.

The death toll, which included Boksburg residents and healthcare workers, has risen to 37.

The explosion was a tragic and traumatic experience for many, but it has left a life-long wound in the lives of those who lost family members - especially young children.

The mother was left shattered after she saw her children lying helplessly on the grass.

A few days after the explosion, she told Eyewitness News that she felt lonely, compounded by the loss of her husband in 2021.