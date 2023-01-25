Mosebenzi Zwane says he looks forward to clearing his name in court

On Wednesday, the former Free State MEC for Agriculture appeared at the Bloemfontein High Court on charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering.

JOHANNESBURG - Former MEC for Agriculture in the Free State, Mosebenzi Zwane said he looked forward to his day in court to clear his name in the R280-million Estina Dairy Farm scandal.

Zwane appeared at the Bloemfontein High Court on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering on Wednesday morning.

He is among 16 people accused of siphoning off funds that were set aside for local farmers in a bid to fight poverty and boost the local economy.

The matter has been postponed for a second pre-trial hearing in April.

Speaking on the sidelines, Zwane told the media he would cooperate fully with investigations.

"People have been accusing me for all this time without facts. We are here and I wish everyone would be as exemplary as I am."

Former MEC for Agriculture in the Free State Mosebenzi Zwane says he looks forward to his day in court to dispel some non-facts circulating about his involvement in the case. @khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/6vHzxASDoz ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 25, 2023