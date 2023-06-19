More relief arrives for flood-stricken WC communities

Gift of the Givers volunteers are unloading food parcels, mattresses, and toiletries from a gift of the givers truck.

CAPE TOWN - More disaster relief aid is arriving for 340 Rawsonville families left stranded by the adverse weather conditions.

Disaster relief group, Gift of the Givers has arrived in the Breede Valley municipality town to assist the more than 1200 residents affected by the floods.

READ: [Over 10,000 people in informal settlements affected by wc rains, says GOTG](http://Over 10,000 people in informal settlements affected by wc rains, says gotg)

Volunteers are unloading food parcels, mattresses, and toiletries from a gift of the givers truck.

One of the residents affected by the flooding, Peter September, describes the scenes that played out last week…

“You can’t move, you can’t go there because all over is water …you see the wood coming from the mountain and the animals floating on the river.”

Gift of Givers said volunteers are also deployed in Citrusdal and Marikana in Philippi, while relief aid will also be dispatched to the town of Vredendal.