More charges to be brought against Rwandan fugitive Fulgence

Ukiliho Kayishema Fulgence was arrested in Paarl, South Africa this week for his alleged involvement in the killing of more than 2,000 people in the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

Ukiliho Kayishema Fulgence, one of the last fugitives sought for their role in the 1994 Rwanda genocide, sits in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court in Cape Town on May 26, 2023, two days after being arrested following 22 years on the run. Picture: RODGER BOSCH/AFP
26 May 2023 19:43

CAPE TOWN - The State says more charges will be brought against Rwandan fugitive, Ukiliho Kayishema Fulgence.

Sixty-two-year-old Fulgence made a first appearance in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Friday.

Fulgence was arrested this week for his alleged involvement in the killing of more than 2,000 people in the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

Prosecutor, Nathan Adriaanse, told the court the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals has issued a warrant of arrest for Fulgence.

The charges of genocide, conspiracy to commit genocide and crimes against humanity have been brought against Fulgence.

NPA spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, outside court explained Fulgence also faces a charge of fraud.

"In January 2000, when he applied for asylum, he gave a wrong name where he indicated that he's from Burundi and then the one relating to the second charge of fraud, it's when he was applying for refugee status in 2004 and he used the same names and claimed that he's from Burundi."

According to the United Nations, more than one million people are estimated to have perished in the genocide.

