More cellphone evidence expected to be presented as Senzo Meyiwa trial resumes

The Bafana Bafana’s murder trial was postponed last week after the defence requested more time to familiarise it with the statement by the cellphone expert.

JOHANNESBURG - More cellphone evidence is expected to be presented in the Pretoria High Court as the Senzo Meyiwa trial resumes on Monday morning.

Proceedings were cut short the previous week after the defence requested time to familiarise itself with the cellphone analyst's statement.

Five men are being tried for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus.

Testimony from the last cellphone expert who took the stand linked some of the accused to each other, showing contact between them around the time Senzo Meyiwa was killed.

It also linked accused number five, Fisokuhle Ntuli, to Meyiwa's girlfriend and the mother of his child, Kelly Khumalo.

On Monday, another expert will testify on the data he drew from phones belonging to accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi, and Ntuli.

But before that, State witness Constable Sizwe Zungu will be cross-examined on a possible alibi presented by the defence.

The previous week, Ntuli's lawyer, Advocate Zandile Mshololo, used one of the pictures in the State's photo album to claim that her client and accused number three, Mthobisi Ncube, were actually at the George Koch Hostel in Johannesburg on the day Meyiwa was killed, and nowhere near Vosloorus.

Zungu testified that he saw all the accused at the Vosloorus Hostel with guns on the night Senzo Meyiwa was killed.