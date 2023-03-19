Monday a normal working day for Ramaphosa, says presidency

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa will be attending to his duties as per his Monday schedule.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa won’t be changing his schedule on Monday as it is a normal working day.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa will be attending to his African National Congress (ANC) duties as per his Monday schedule.

Magwenya was speaking at a media briefing on Sunday in Pretoria, where he addressed matters regarding the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF's) planned national shutdown on Monday.

Magwenya said Ramaphosa is confident that law enforcement agencies will be able to deal with any lawlessness that could arise during EFF’s protest.

"As much as the protest is guaranteed and protected under our Constitution, equally that right is not absolute, and that right is not a ticket to any form of anarchy or violence or disrupting or interrupting other people's rights to go on with their lives".

ALSO READ:

Meanwhile, the Presidency said the security cluster has not exaggerated its response to the EFF’s shutdown.

Magwenya said law enforcement agencies have taken every precaution to ensure Monday’s protest is safe for everyone.

Over the past week, national and provincial security clusters held numerous media briefings and walkabouts to assess their state of readiness ahead of the protest.

Magwenya said it would be unwise for the government not to take seriously the EFF's threats to shut down all the country's operations.

Despite numerous requests from Eyewitness News, the EFF has refused to reveal their logistical plans for Monday’s march.