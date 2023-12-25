Mom who lost 3 family members in Boksburg blast battling to find closure

Rose Mashaba lives a few meters away from the scene of a gas tanker explosion, which killed 41 people on Christmas Eve last year.

JOHANNESBURG - A mother who lost her two children and daughter-in-law in the deadly Boksburg explosion has described the pain and sorrow she continues to feel a year later.

The blast gutted parts of her home and left her family members severely wounded, while her garden furniture was completely reduced to ashes.

She said that the neighbourhood had become a painful reminder of the events that played out a year ago.

Mama Rose and her family were woken up by a massive blast on a cold Christmas Eve morning and just as they stepped foot outside the yard, they were met by another explosion.

A year later, she said that every day she wishes she could wake up to the warmth of her two children and her daughter-in-law, who were all laid to rest on 31 December 2022.

"It gets harder by the day" - this is the only way she could describe the pain she’s been left to contend with as she struggles to make peace with the death of her children.

"When my son died, the last breathe, I was there. And the doctor told us that he has tried everything but the internal parts of his body were burnt so badly. Then we lost my daughter-in-law. My daughter was still in hospital. On the 28th she passed on."

She said that the family was promised a relief grant by government but officials never fulfilled their commitment and also never set foot in her yard.