Mom of twins has her joy halved after only one daughter gets into UWC

The mother said she would have liked for both her girls, who achieved Bachelor's passes, to attend the same institution.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town mother of a set of twins said she was disappointed that one of her daughters did not get a placement at the University of the Western Cape.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said both her daughters received Bachelor's passes in last year's matric exams.

However, one of them did not meet the university's minimum requirements for the course she applied for.

Eyewitness News spoke to the mother who was on campus on Wednesday.

She said she would have liked for both of her girls to attend the same institution.

“That’s why in schools the teachers must tell the children, that although you pass with a Bachelor’s, you must have 70 or 80% when you count all your subjects together.”

The daughter who has been enrolled said while she was sad for her sister, she was looking forward to the new journey ahead.

“I’m just looking forward… I’m excited for what it is and what the future holds for me, so I’m just going to see where it takes me.”