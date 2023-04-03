Mokonyane admits she wasn't prepared for Madikizela-Mandela's passing

The fifth anniversary of her death was commemorated through several events, including a special service at the Meadowlands Methodist Church and a wreath-laying ceremony at the Fourways Memorial Park.

JOHANNESBURG - Five years after the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the African National Congress (ANC)'s first deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane, recounted her sadness at learning of the news.

Madikizela-Mandela, the former first lady and wife of South Africa's first democratically elected president Nelson Mandela, died on 2 April 2018, following a long illness.

Several events took place in and around Johannesburg to commemorate the fifth anniversary of her death.

At the Meadowlands Methodist Church, a special service held in her honour was attended by a number of high-ranking politicians, among them Mokonyane.

“Five years ago, today, I was in Kagiso at home. I got a call from one of mama's grandchildren that she had passed on, and then I moved to Orlando where I met other family members. It was a saddening moment.”

Mokonyane said that she knew Madikizela-Mandela wasn't well, but that she wasn't prepared for her death.

Hundreds attended the special service for Madikizela-Mandela at the church on Sunday.

In addition to Mokonyane, Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and Johannesburg Group Corporate and Shared Services MMC, Loyiso Masuku were also there.

Ahead of the service, they also attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Fourways Memorial Park. Afterwards, they travelled to the Orlando West High School, where they took part in a community gardening initiative.

Mokonyane said that they wanted to honour Madikizela-Mandela by spending time with and giving back to the same community she lived in and dedicated so much of her life to.