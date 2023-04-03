Go

Mokonyane admits she wasn't prepared for Madikizela-Mandela's passing

The fifth anniversary of her death was commemorated through several events, including a special service at the Meadowlands Methodist Church and a wreath-laying ceremony at the Fourways Memorial Park.

The ANC mark the 5th anniversary of the passing of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela 02 April 2023 in Johannesburg. Picture: Twitter/@MYANC
The ANC mark the 5th anniversary of the passing of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela 02 April 2023 in Johannesburg. Picture: Twitter/@MYANC
03 April 2023 10:08

JOHANNESBURG - Five years after the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the African National Congress (ANC)'s first deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane, recounted her sadness at learning of the news.

Madikizela-Mandela, the former first lady and wife of South Africa's first democratically elected president Nelson Mandela, died on 2 April 2018, following a long illness.

Several events took place in and around Johannesburg to commemorate the fifth anniversary of her death.

At the Meadowlands Methodist Church, a special service held in her honour was attended by a number of high-ranking politicians, among them Mokonyane.

READ: Mokonyane on Winnie Mandela: 'Strong, selfless, fearless & always accessible'

“Five years ago, today, I was in Kagiso at home. I got a call from one of mama's grandchildren that she had passed on, and then I moved to Orlando where I met other family members. It was a saddening moment.”

Mokonyane said that she knew Madikizela-Mandela wasn't well, but that she wasn't prepared for her death.

Hundreds attended the special service for Madikizela-Mandela at the church on Sunday.

In addition to Mokonyane, Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and Johannesburg Group Corporate and Shared Services MMC, Loyiso Masuku were also there.

Ahead of the service, they also attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Fourways Memorial Park. Afterwards, they travelled to the Orlando West High School, where they took part in a community gardening initiative.

Mokonyane said that they wanted to honour Madikizela-Mandela by spending time with and giving back to the same community she lived in and dedicated so much of her life to.

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA