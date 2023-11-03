Moja Love cuts ties with murder-accused 'Sizok'thola' presenter Xolani Khumalo

He has a pending court case at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court, where he stands accused of killing father of eight, Robert Varrie, at his Katlehong home in July.

JOHANNESBURG - DStv channel Moja Love has severed ties with murder-accused show presenter, Xolani Khumalo.

Khumalo was the host of popular drug-busting show, Sizok'thola, which aired on weekends.

He has a pending court case at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court, where he stands accused of killing father of eight, Robert Varrie, at his Katlehong home in July.

In a statement issued on Friday afternoon, Moja Love says it has terminated its relationship with Khumalo.

Moja Love has confirmed that Khumalo will not be returning as the presenter for one of its flagship shows, Sizok'thola.

The show has been on a production break for the past couple of months as Khumalo faces a murder case.

The television presenter is the sole accused in the murder of 49-year-old Varrie.

It’s alleged that Varrie was beaten to death by Khumalo and his crew during an aired episode of the show.

Khumalo is expected back at the Palm Ridge Magistrates on 21 November for a decision on whether his trial will be transferred to a high court or not.