Mogale City's mayor to address Munsieville residents over illegal miners

Mogale City Mayor Tyrone Gray JOHANNESBURG - Mogale City Mayor Tyrone Gray said that he would be moving to address residents in Munsieville on the West Rand where illegal miners are believed to have moved. The Kagiso area erupted in protests on Thursday, with some armed residents combing mine dumps, while searching for the so-called zama zamas. [IN PICTURES] The community has found some of the equipment used by Zama-zamas in this open field in Nqobile section and have set it alight, illegal mining as well as electricity connections believed to taking place here. #Kagisoshutdown | BM pic.twitter.com/ItqUA3Fia8 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 4, 2022

This follows the gang rape of eight women last week at a mine dump in Krugersdorp.

Residents have spoken of their own experiences of crime, allegedly inflicted by the illegal miners.

One person died during the protests that turned violent on Thursday.

Gray has spoken of a man he protected on Thursday while residents had doused him with a flammable liquid.

"He was a foreign national but I don't know if he was actually a zama zama. They had beaten him quite profusely, he was bleeding from the face and elsewhere. He was also tripped naked and they had taken a rubbed tube and planted it around his neck and they were dousing him with some sort of flammable material. We then intervened and pulled him out and then put him into the van and then escorted him to Leratong for medical care."

He said that the miners had since moved from Kagiso.

"Zama zamas have now migrated to other areas such as Munsieville, so there's a bit of an issue in Munsieville, however, I will go and address this community," Gray said.