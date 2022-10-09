Mob threatens Netcare 911 personnel who were helping wounded man

“While on the scene the crowd started to become even more violent, threatening emergency personnel," said Netcare’s Shawn Herbst.

JOHANNESBURG– A mob has threatened emergency service workers who rushed to help a wounded man on KZN’s south coast.

The incident happened at the Masinenge informal settlement in Margate on Sunday morning.

Residents reportedly assaulted the unknown man – who they had accused of murder, using metal pipes, bricks and rocks.

Netcare’s Shawn Herbst says while they were on the scene, the crowd became increasingly violent:

“While on the scene the crowd started to become even more violent, threatening emergency personnel. With the assistance of SAPS the patient was loaded into the ambulance and transported to another location where an advanced life paramedic could assist the patient. Once stabilised the man was rushed to a hospital for further care.”