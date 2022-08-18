Mkhwebane wanted to avoid adverse findings in Vrede farm probe, Parly hears

The former head of provincial investigations, Reginald Ndou, testified before Parliament's impeachment inquiry on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Another witness has testified that suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wanted to avoid adverse findings in the investigation of the Free State's Vrede Dairy farm project.

The former head of provincial investigations, Reginald Ndou, testified before Parliament's impeachment inquiry on Thursday.

He said Mkhwebane also allegedly told other staffers that the Gupta leaks emails would not form part of the investigation.

Ndou said Mkhwebane ordered that the Vrede Dairy farm file be sent to the head office after expressing reservations about the investigator leading the probe in the Free State.

“She indicated to me that as far as she was concerned advocate Cilliers was doing the bidding of the DA in this matter, and that she was working for the DA,” Ndou said.

ALSO READ:

But it was something else Mkhwebane said in the same short phone call that Ndou said shocked him: “Her words to me was that personally she would be happy if there were no adverse findings in this matter.”

Ndou said Mkhwebane allegedly made the remark before investigators had even considered the evidence in the file: “For me, I understood it to be more as a desire than an instruction.”

Ndou said he shared the information with some colleagues, but Mkhwebane never repeated it again.