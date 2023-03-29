Mkhwebane says court wrong to find she was hiding access to classified report

One of the witnesses from the Public Protector’s office testified it had been sent to her by the complainant in the matter of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Floyd Shivambu.

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that no reasonable person would think she was concealing the possession of a top secret intelligence report when she was investigating an alleged rogue unit operating within the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

READ: Mkhwebane's inquiry has been told the 'rogue' Sars unit did exist

This top secret intelligence report has been raised in testimony at her impeachment inquiry on several occasions.

One of the witnesses from the Public Protector’s office testified it had been sent to her by the complainant in the matter of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Floyd Shivambu.

On Wednesday, Mkhwebane reiterated her position that the report was anonymously dropped off at her office.

#PublicProtector A delayed start to the Section 194 inquiry. Chairperson Richard Dyantyi berates MPs for being late - meaning a lack of quorum to start proceedings. Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane is set to continue giving testimony. LD ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 29, 2023

Busisiwe Mkhwebane said the court was wrong to find that she was hiding her access to a classified intelligence report during her investigation into Sars.

Mkhwebane said her letters to the State Security minister and the Inspector-General of Intelligence to obtain the report legally were listed in the Sars investigation report.

READ: Mkhwebane stands by recommendation that Ramaphosa be probed for money laundering

"A reasonable person will never think like that and a person who will assess and adjudicate this matter with an open mind will never think like that."

Mkhwebane has now explained why she never included the leaked intelligence report as a source of information in the Sars investigation report.

"To me, I felt security conscious and not wanting to expose the country, the individuals or our sources and even our intelligence trades and all those."

The committee has received an affidavit from the intelligence service saying the leaked report was never authenticated, nor legally shared with Mkhwebane.

Mkhwebane’s testimony continues.