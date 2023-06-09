Mkhwebane rejects State Attorney's services, Section 194 inquiry delayed again

The Section 194 hearings were set to continue on Friday, but have again been delayed over the issue of Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal representation.

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has declined the services of the State Attorney, further delaying the inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

Mkhwebane said that the State Attorney was conflicted because the office was also working directly with the Section 194 inquiry’s evidence leaders.

Mkhwebane currently doesn’t have an attorney of record at the inquiry after her new attorney was hospitalised at the weekend and had his instruction terminated.

The inquiry has continued on Friday but faces more hurdles as it tries to meet its July deadline.

The State Attorney’s Isaac Chowe told the meeting that they were appointed attorneys of record by the office of the Public Protector after her previous lawyers were debriefed.

But Mkhwebane has rejected their services.

"It is indeed so that the Public Protector is declining to be represented by State Attorney Pretoria or any other State attorney for that matter due to the issue of conflict of interest."

Mkhwebane said that she was not informed when her attorneys were terminated and had requested her own lawyers.

"You know I’m facing the State, which is represented by the State Attorney in all the matters where we litigated. Hence, as the Public Protector, we have a panel of attorneys."

Mkhwebane said that the inquiry could not continue with its hearings without her preferred attorneys of record.