Mkhwebane looking forward to testifying at her impeachment inquiry

Speaking on the sidelines of proceedings on Monday, Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that she could not wait to speak directly to South Africans at her hearing.

CAPE TOWN - Embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that she was looking forward to testifying in her impeachment inquiry.

Mkhwebane is due to take the hot seat in Parliament on Wednesday.

READ: Mpofu: Absurd to suggest PP must wait for inquiry's end to complain of bias

She was before the Western Cape High Court again on Monday, challenging alleged unfairness in the inquiry.

Speaking on the sidelines of proceedings on Monday, Mkhwebane said that she could not wait to speak directly to South Africans at her hearing.

#PublicProtector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she’s looking forward to testifying in her impeachment inquiry in Parliament on Wednesday. LD pic.twitter.com/n25q7MXTmI ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2023

It’s been eight months since Busisiwe Mkhwebane became South Africa’s first Public Protector to face impeachment proceedings.

READ: Mkhwebane's challenge of recusal matter premature, DA's Mileham tells court

Owing to her frequent court challenges of the process dating back to 2020, Mkhwebane has often been accused of trying to delay impeachment proceedings.

Speaking outside the Western Cape High Court on Monday, she said that she’s looking forward to setting the record straight.

"I will definitely. I wish it was even tomorrow or today. I would appear even tomorrow. I’m very much ready to speak to South Africans, to speak to them about what I did as a PP. It’s a good opportunity. I can’t wait for them to hear from the horse’s mouth, and not from the media."

Mkhwebane is due to furnish the Section 194 committee with a written statement of her testimony by Tuesday, after requesting more time to do so, last week.