Mkhwebane impeachment: Van Loggerenberg questioned about use of wrong surname

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane have pointed out the misspelling of former executive at the South African Revenue Services (Sars) Johann van Loggerenberg's name as a potential reason for why he could not be found by investigators.

Friday was day five of Parliament’s Section 194 process into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

Van Loggerenberg, who was the head of Sars' high-risk investigations unit, told Parliament that the public protector had not made strides to find him and she ignored his evidence on the so-called 'rogue unit'.

But while representing Mkhwebane, advocate Dali Mpofu said the public protector's investigators could not find Van Loggerenberg.

“At some stage, he deliberately used the wrong surname or a surname that was misspelt. I am saying that as maybe it may have contributed to your untraceability,” Mpofu said.

However, Van Loggerenberg said he didn’t deliberately do it: “In fact, if you look at the correspondence, between Parliament and my attorneys, my surname is spelt incorrectly again. It’s a difficult surname.”