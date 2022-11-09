Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry resumes as Mpofu also returns after walkout

The Section 194 inquiry into the Public Protector’s fitness to hold office continued on Wednesday with the cross-examination of executive manager, Nelisiwe Thejane, by Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal team.

Advocate Dali Mpofu also returned to the committee after walking out of proceedings last month.

The cross-examination of Thejane follows the evidence of another senior official, Cornelius van der Merwe.

The inquiry resumed on Wednesday morning with the return of Mpofu to proceedings.

But Mpofu left it to Advocate Bright Tshabalala to cross-examine Thejane.

He questioned Thejane about her qualifications and also accused her of making up stories about Mkhwebane.

"You also fall under the same category of the disgruntled employees who come here to make up stories against the Public Protector, baseless allegations," Tshabalala said.

But Thejane denied that she was a disgruntled employee.

"I disagree with you and I must say, I am not a disgruntled employee. I don't fall into that category, however, I did agree to assist the parliamentary inquiry of this committee," Thejane said.

The inquiry says it will only listen to Mpofu’s reasons for walking out last month at the end of Wednesday’s proceedings.