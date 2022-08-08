Mkhwebane hit with another legal blow

The High Court in Pretoria has set aside portions of a third report, in which former SARS deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay is implicated.

It has declared the remedial action against him as unlawful, and ordered that it be set aside. Pillay testified before Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry in Parliament, on Friday.

Parliament’s impeachment inquiry considered three reports in which Mkhwebane made adverse findings against Pillay. He complained to the committee that Mkhwebane had blatantly ignored him in an investigation into the illegal appointment of a software service provider- Budge, Barone, and Dominick Pty Ltd at SARS

On Monday, his complaint was born out, when the High Court found the Public Protector failed to give Pillay notice of this investigation. The court also found he was not granted the right to be heard on the remedial action contemplated against him.

These are both violations of the Public Protector Act.

In two previous reports set aside by the court, Mkhwebane made adverse findings against Pillay regarding a pension payout following his early retirement from SARS, and his appointment as the deputy commissioner. Pillay was also implicated in a report on the establishment of an alleged rogue investigative unit within the revenue service.

On Monday the court slapped the Public Protector’s office with another costs order in this latest matter.