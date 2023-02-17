Mkhwebane accused of abusing members of Section 194 inquiry

Committee member Marie Sukers accused suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane of abuse and obstructing the inquiry.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament's Section 194 inquiry have accused suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her senior counsel of abusing them.

They said that Mkhwebane's submissions were another attempt to delay and derail the process.

This week's hearings have been delayed after some witnesses pulled out of giving evidence.

Mkhwebane was back before the inquiry into her fitness to hold office after initially withdrawing her legal representation due to non-payment.

The Section 194 inquiry is nearing the business end of its hearings but has had to make last-minute changes.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday accused the committee chairperson of distorting facts related to the non-payment of her legal costs by the office of the Public Protector, causing more delays.

"As a member of Parliament I feel offended, I feel harassed and abused by the continued aggression being displayed by the advocate. And also as a member of this committee, to say that the work of this committee is being obstructed."

Mkhwebane's counsel, Advocate Dali Mpofu said that the inquiry could not rush through proceedings.

"This is not a sausage machine which just produces impeachment outcomes," Mpofu said.

The committee will continue hearings on Tuesday to conclude outstanding evidence from more witnesses.