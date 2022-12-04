Mkhize bemoans protection of ANC faves fingered in corruption

"If it's corruption there will be a lot of noise if it's so and so, there is less noise if it's so and so. We are saying it's a problem of factionalism."

CAPE TOWN - The ANC Youth League task team in the Dullah Omar region said Zweli Mkhize is its next president, as unanimously agreed with national youth structures.

The former health minister addressed the ANC youth league task team at Langa Sports Centre, in Cape Town on Saturday.

The ANC presidential hopeful said there are favourites in the party that are protected when fingered for wrongdoing.

"If it's corruption there will be a lot of noise if it's so and so, there is less noise if it's so and so. We are saying it's a problem of factionalism."

READ: The ANC faces a problem of leadership cabals that use force of numbers, says Mkhize

Mkhize added that the ANC's mission was to liberate people, not the members.

"This liberation doesn't belong to ANC members, it belongs to the people who fought, who lost relatives, those over the years who spent time trying to improve their lives in fighting apartheid.

"We can't know that apartheid is going fail to take this to the next level of eliminating what really are structural problems of inequality and unemployment but it needs a commitment from all of us."

Both Mkhize and Ramaphosa will be contesting for the party's top position at its elective conference later this month.