Miss SA finalist Luyanda Zuma to represent SA at Miss Charm 2023

CAPE TOWN – Luyanda Zuma will be hoping to fly the South African flag high when she represents the country at the inaugural Miss Charm 2023 pageant.

The KwaZulu-Natal beauty was in the top 10 of the Miss SA 2022 pageant.

Miss Charm International says its mission is to promote culture, tourism, and education.

The first edition of the Miss Charm competition was meant to take place in 2019, but was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

This will be the first beauty pageant to introduce blockchain technology in its voting processes.

Zuma is an international model, entrepreneur and final year Bachelor of Live Performance student at AFDA is the youngest contestant.

“The contestants are handpicked by Miss Charm, in collaboration with the organising committee of the most remarkable beauty pageants from each participating country,” said the organisers.

The winner of the competition will not only take home the title and the crown, but also a cash prize of 100,000 US dollars (about R 1, 714 151).

The pageant is set to take place in Vietnam on 16 February.