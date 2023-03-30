Minister Pandor says Russia 'an old, historical friend'

Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor said she was looking forward to getting support for deliberations between South Africa and Russia at the BRICS conference, set to be held in Durban.

CAPE TOWN - The Minister of International Relations, Naledi Pandor, said that Russia was South Africa’s old friend.

This is as the country navigates an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant of arrest for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is expected to attend the BRICS summit in August.

The ICC, which South Africa is a signatory to, has accused Putin of war crimes, which include the kidnapping of Ukrainian children in Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Pandor said that she looked forward to getting support for deliberations between South Africa and Russia at the BRICS conference, set to be held in Durban.

On Thursday, the Minister hosted the Russian minister of natural resources and environment, Alexander Kozlov.

They were meeting for the 17th session of the two countries' joint inter-governmental committee on trade and economic cooperation.

In her opening address, Pandor reacted to criticism against South Africa's relationship with Russia, amid global pressure to cut ties.

"There are some who don’t wish us good relations with an old, historical friend. We have made it clear that Russia is a friend and we have had cooperative partnerships for many years, including partnerships as we combated the apartheid regime."

