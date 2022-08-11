Mineral Resources dept admits slow response to warnings over illegal mining

In the wake of the gang rape of eight women - who were filming a music video near Krugersdorp last month - it has emerged that authorities were repeatedly warned that illegal mining in the community was a ticking time bomb.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has admitted and acknowledged it has been slow to respond to the dire warnings about the effects of what has been described as a ruthless illegal mining industry. Illegal mining has sparked violent protests on Gauteng's West Rand in recent weeks.

During the second day of the oversight visit by Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy, more issues about the ownership of mines came to the fore.

Providing feedback to the committee, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy’s director general Jacob Mbele said the site where 8 women were assaulted and gang raped by a group of alleged Zama Zamas was not necessarily abandoned.

"Where this incident happened is the facility owned by a company called Mogale Gold- it is in business. It is not in business rescue, the shareholder of Mogale Gold is Mintails South Africa, so they are people that are licensed basically who then have to account for the activities that happen there, and that is a process that we will have to undertake at the department," Mbele said.

There are at least 600 dormant mines in Gauteng alone. The province has seen illegal mining fester for well over a decade.

While the department attempts to hold someone accountable, the question remains- who benefits from the highly lucrative illicit market?