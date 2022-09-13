Meyiwa tried to fight off intruders before being shot dead, witness tells court

Tumelo Madlala, a close friend of Meyiwa, took the witness stand on Tuesday for the first time.

PREOTRIA - The Pretoria High Court has heard how Senzo Meyiwa allegedly tried to fight off intruders before he was shot dead.

He is the first, among those who were in the house, to take the stand.

Meyiwa was killed at the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in October 2014 in Vosloorus.

There was Khumalo, her sister Zandile, her mother Gladness, Longwe Twala, Mthoko Twala and Madlala in the house on the fateful day.

Madlala asked for an adjournment just before lunch for time to compose himself.

After lunch, he moved to the crux of his evidence.

“We saw someone just standing there; he didn’t say much. All he demanded for were cell phones and money. Longwe moved from where he was seated and pushed the guy,” he said.

Madlala said Meyiwa had one of the criminals pinned against the wall while Kelly Khumalo, her mother and sister were beating another with his crutch and then the gun went off.

As Madlala’s voice cracked and he wiped tears from his eyes, the State requested an overnight postponement for him to compose himself.

As the accused rose for postponement, Madlala and the first accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, stared at each other dead in the eye for several seconds before Madlala moved from the witness stand.