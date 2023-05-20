Meyiwa trial: Zandile Khumalo tells court none of 5 accused the gunman

Khumalo, a state witness present when the soccer star was killed, said that she could not see the man believed to the first intruder and the gunman among the five men who stand accused of the murder.

JOHANNESBURG - A state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, Zandile Khumalo, told the Pretoria High Court that none of the men in the dock was the gunman on the day the soccer star was killed.

Khumalo was testifying in the high court during the week, where five men stand accused of the footballer’s murder.

She was among those who were present when the Meyiwa was killed at her home in Vosloorus in October 2014.

The Bafana Bafana captain was there to visit his girlfriend and Khumalo's sister, Kelly.

Khumalo in the week pointed out Bongani Ntanzi as the second intruder who broke into the home on the day Meyiwa was killed, matching Tumelo Madlala's dock identification.

“The first suspect, I can’t see him here in court, my lord,” Khumalo replied to state advocate George Baloyi when he asked her to identify the first intruder, who was also the gunman.

While Madlala was also unable to point out the gunman among the five accused, Mthokozisi Thwala could not link any of the men with the crime.