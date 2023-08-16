Meyiwa trial: New witness to take the stand as first responder focus continues

The conduct of the first responders in the murder will remain the focal point on Wednesday after the court heard from Patrick Mthethwa on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The high-profile Senzo Meyiwa trial is set to hear testimony from a new witness when proceedings resume on Wednesday morning.

The conduct of the first responders in the murder will remain the focal point on Wednesday, as police officers are called to the stand.

More than a dozen witnesses have testified since the trial started from scratch more than a month ago.



The Bafana Bafana captain was shot in an apparent robbery in Vosloorus in 2014.

The state in the Senzo Meyiwa trial is expected to call a second police officer to testify about the 10111 call they received in October 2014.

The officer’s testimony comes after the court heard from Patrick Mthethwa on Tuesday.

It’s understood the pair was among the first law enforcement officials on the scene of Meyiwa’s shooting.



Mthethwa previously conceded that the crime scene was left unattended and unsecured for some time after the shooting.

Defence lawyers tore into Mthethwa during cross-examination, suggesting to the court that the crime scene may have been tampered with before it was cordoned off for investigations.



Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng also criticised police for failing to follow through after they arrived at the Khumalo residence and were told the alleged intruders had fled in the direction of a nearby park.

“I want to say to you my view is if you were conscientious enough to get out of the vehicle, you could have went into the heart of the park to see the dimensions and the possible escape routes and even called for backup, because that’s also a crime scene. Is that not so?”

Five men are on trial for the murder.